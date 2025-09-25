Do Not Travel: Why Royal Caribbean's Ships No Longer Make This Popular Vacation Stop

If you're planning a Royal Caribbean cruise sometime this year or next, there is one port of call that won't make the cut — Haiti. The cruise line suspended all visits to its private destination, Labadee, through April 2026 due to a travel advisory from the U.S. Department of State. Citing an abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean Group said that it is communicating directly with passengers regarding the pause.

The State Department issues travel advisories to alert U.S. citizens of risks and make recommendations for precautions when traveling to certain foreign destinations. The advisories are meant only for American citizens and are not intended to assess a threat for foreign nationals. There are currently travel advisories for more than 220 destinations, ranging from Level 1, which encourages travelers to exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which advises Americans not to travel to that destination.

Haiti is currently listed at Level 4, the highest rating. The country has been under a State of Emergency since March 2024, and the "do not travel" advisory is due to crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, limited health care, and the risk of kidnapping. The U.S. Department of State advises that you do not travel to Haiti "for any reason," meaning the world's largest cruise ship must find another place to dock.