The Jobs AI Is Taking First Aren't The Ones You Might Expect

Artificial Intelligence is transforming workplaces around the world. According to the World Economic Forum, 60% of corporate leaders polled see digital access as something that will change their businesses. and of these, 86% see AI and information processing as being a factor. That transformation will lead to new jobs are being created, but also to old ones going away, and that translates into job cuts. Along with pressures such as geopolitical tension, AI will be a prime factor in the closure and opening of 22% of jobs. This includes 170 million jobs created and 92 million jobs lost, but not necessarily in that order.

The WEF sees clerks and secretaries, including administrative assistants and executive secretaries as being some of the positions that will lose the greatest number of jobs. Jobs in IT companies are not safe, either, with IBM and Meta cutting headcounts, especially in non-technical roles. IBM in particular is replacing HR workers with AI-powered agents. Even jobs that remain will feel the effect of AI introduction. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says that, "Every job we've got is going to change in some way."