This DIY Vacuum Magnet Stops You From Sucking Up Something You Shouldn't

Robot vacuum cleaners have become a lot more sophisticated at detecting and avoiding obstacles, not to mention following preset paths and deviating from them where necessary. It's a greater challenge, however, to determine which pieces of detritus are supposed to be vacuumed up and which aren't, which is a potential thing to bear in mind before buying a robot vacuum. Fortunately, we can rely on the Internet to devise ingenious DIY ways around this problem. In this case, it's a homemade attachment for a vacuum cleaner that is able to catch any magnetic objects. Tip_centric on Instagram has a convenient way of managing this issue, showing you how to make a simple and effective magnetic attachment that will catch intruders:

To create the DIY vacuum magnet as demonstrated above, simply glue a series of small magnets to an appropriate length of wood, before drilling two holes in the top to attach a hook (or shape a length of wire in order to form one) that will secure the magnet inside the vacuum hose. If, for instance, you do a lot of woodwork at home and have a workshop to clear of shavings, you might not see any iron interlopers (or the like) until it's too late. At the end of the vacuuming session, you can easily detach it and remove the metal pieces that have clung to it. Of course, there are certain things to be wary of. Let's take a look at some reasons why you might want to use such a home-made vacuum attachment, as well as some alternatives to doing so for those who may not be DIY-inclined.