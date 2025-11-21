This Popular Airline Is Making Some Major Changes For The Holiday Season

With its most recent announcement, Southwest Airlines is definitely ready for the 2025 holiday travel rush. Ahead of what's expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weeks in recent years, Southwest plans to expand TSA PreCheck Touchless ID to Atlanta, New York LaGuardia, Portland, Seattle, and Salt Lake City. To qualify for the faster security process, you have to be a member of the Rapid Rewards program, enrolled in TSA PreCheck, and have a valid passport. If you check all three boxes and are flying to or from one of the expanded locations, you can simply opt in through the Southwest app.

Southwest Airlines is also going to be restoring digital bag check, which lets you check in and pay for up to three standard bags before arriving at the airport. These changes come after the airline scheduled more than 4,400 flights on the Sunday after Thanksgiving alone. Considering it's typically the busiest travel day of the holiday, there will be 21 unique routes operating exclusively that Sunday. To maximize flight capacity, Southwest is also delaying the rollout of its "Extra Legroom" 737-700 fleet until January 2026. That'll give six additional seats per plane through the end of the year. It's not much, but it sure beats that WestJet reclining seat fee.