How To Tell If Your Motorcycle Sprockets Need Replaced

Motorcycle sprockets go through constant rotation, and yet you might not think of them as part of your maintenance checklist. It's one of the most common mistakes people make with their motorcycles. Considering the amount of wear and tear they go through, sprocket maintenance should probably become a top priority. Riders can spot failing sprockets by looking at the shape and condition of the teeth. They should have squared or smoothly radiused tips when new, which means when those teeth look sharp, pointed, or start to hook in one direction, they're in need of a replacement.

Think about it: Every time the chain's rollers engage with the sprocket's teeth, they grind just a little more off the sprocket. Repeat that thousands upon thousands of times, and eventually, there's not going to be as much left on the sprocket's teeth as there was before. The front and rear sprockets don't always wear at the same rate, either, so it's not hard for one bad one to go undetected if the other seems fine.

When looking at your sprockets, pay attention to any consistent tooth valleys, uniform radiuses, or otherwise flattened or distorted areas. Because new sprockets and chains are manufactured to fit together precisely, you should be able to spot mismatched components or wear pretty easily. (This precise fit is also why pros recommend replacing the chain and sprockets together as a set, even if one component isn't as worn as the other.)