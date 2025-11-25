Mozilla Is Trying To Get Firefox Back Into The Game With This Free Service

Mozilla Firefox was once a top browser choice for many users, challenging Internet Explorer's dominance back in 2009 when it gained a market share of over 30%. However, it has since fallen under the shadow of Google Chrome, with a paltry 2.2% (compared to Chrome's 73.22%) market share, as per Statista. Still, that does not mean that Mozilla is giving up the fight. It has kept on improving and adding features to the Firefox browser — and now, it's experimenting with a free service for some users.

Firefox VPN is a built-in free feature available to select users of the browser, which allows them to route their data through a VPN server when activated. The company says that it uses Mozilla-managed servers, giving users additional protection by hiding your current IP address and encrypting the data being transferred between your computer to its servers. Unfortunately, the service isn't widely available yet: Users must first either register for or log into their Mozilla account on the browser. From there, the VPN setup prompt should show up in the top-right corner of the Firefox toolbar beside the Extensions icon.

Note that only a few people will see it since it is still at the Beta stage, so don't be surprised if you don't have this feature. But if you do see the VPN button, you just need to click on Next, and then follow the instructions to log into your Mozilla account. Once done, users should see the Firefox VPN panel, and can then toggle the VPN switch to turn it on. With that, you can start browsing a bit more safely.