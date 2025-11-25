What Happens If You Tow A Car In Park?

Whether it's due to bad parking, a car breakdown, or even an accident, knowing how to safely tow a vehicle can be the difference between a minor inconvenience and thousands of dollars in damage. However, towing a car while its gear lever is placed in Park leads to the latter — but is that always the case? The answer depends on how the car is towed and whether it's an FWD, RWD, or AWD vehicle.

For a FWD car, you can safely tow it with the front wheels off the ground. For an RWD car, the rear wheels need to be off the ground. Depending on the towing method, you can also use dollies to lift the drive wheels on both FWD and RWD cars. For an AWD car, it's a bit more complicated. AWD cars require either a flatbed or dollies on all four wheels. Whatever you do, do not flat tow a car –all four wheels on the ground — in Park.

The damage that occurs when towing a car in Park usually comes from the parking pawl being stressed, which leads to a huge repair bill. The idea here is not to drag the wheels that drive the car, since that forces the transmission to endure movement it wasn't designed to handle. In best-case scenarios, your wheels are going to skid in place. The worst: catastrophic damage to the transmission and drivetrain.