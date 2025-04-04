Can You Tow An AWD Car In Neutral?

As a driver, you always have to be prepared for the unexpected — from changing weather conditions that cause slippery roads, to sudden detours on uneven terrain. That's why many drivers have turned to all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles in recent years. For the most part, AWD cars operate like any other vehicle, with the biggest difference being their ability to automatically distribute power to all four wheels, providing better traction and stability in a variety of conditions. Given this, are there any downsides to vehicles that use AWD technology? From a practical perspective, there certainly are.

Advertisement

While AWD offers more control on the road, things get trickier when the vehicle needs to be towed, especially after a breakdown or an accident. That's because AWD cars come with unique challenges due to their integrated drivetrain and power distribution system. If your AWD vehicle isn't towed correctly, you could end up with a badly damaged transmission and drivetrain components. For example, towing your AWD vehicle with only two wheels lifted can cause its driveshaft to rotate, which could put excessive stress on the transmission, differentials, or transfer case. Even if you place your car in neutral, the drivetrain remains engaged. Towing an AWD with any wheels on the ground can result in costly internal damage.

Advertisement