Why The US Navy Keeps Naming Ships 'Enterprise'

Mayflower, Constitution, Titanic, Bismarck – these are all the names of legendary ships. History-changing ships. Ships that created legends and stories that were more than just their sails, smokestacks, or guns. But by and large, they were still single vessels – one name, one ship. The name 'USS Enterprise', though, is something that goes even further. Yes, there were individual ships called Enterprise, like the decorated "Big E" of the Second World War, which are legends on their own. But for America and its navy, Enterprise is not just one ship; it's an entire lineage of ships that stretches back to the founding of the country, through decades of navy history, and soon, into the next generation of naval warfare.

In fact, the Enterprise name became so iconic that it eventually moved beyond just the realm of ocean-going Naval vessels. In the '60s and '70s, the Enterprise name expanded off Planet Earth completely, becoming part of both science fiction legend and NASA history. But why does the US Navy keep using the Enterprise name? It's about a long naval tradition of carrying on storied ship names across multiple vessels to build a legacy and honor the historic achievements of those ships. And the USS Enterprise might be the most prolific example of this.