This Is The U.S. Navy's Most Decorated Aircraft Carrier (And Here's What That Means)
There have been many ships named Enterprise in the Navy's history, but the most decorated was the seventh of that name and was often called the Big E. Not to be confused with another aircraft carrier called the USS Enterprise that served from the 1960s through 2012, the Big E launched in 1936 and had more than a decade of incredible service during a monumental era of human and military history.
The label as the Navy's most decorated aircraft carrier was hard won. During World War II, the Navy awarded ships with Battle Stars for their participation and exemplary performance in an engagement, battle, or a long-running campaign. Enterprise earned 20 Battle Stars, the most of any ship in history, including one for the Battle of Midway. She received the Presidential Unit Citation, which is the highest decoration awarded to a military unit, and the Navy Unit Commendation. At the end of the war, Enterprise received the British Admiralty Pennant, which historically is only awarded to Royal Navy vessels.
The Big E was the first to sink a Japanese warship, and over the course of the war sank 71 ships and shot down 911 enemy planes. After being decommissioned in 1947, there was a push to establish Enterprise as a national memorial. Unfortunately, it would have been too costly to prepare her for such a future, and she was scrapped in 1960.
Other iconic aircraft carriers
Aircraft carriers dominated the seas during World War II, but none were as decorated as the Big E. During that war, the USS Essex received 13 battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation, and was involved in the Battle of Okinawa. She served during the Korean War as well, receiving four additional Battle Stars and the Navy Unit Commendation.
The other aircraft carrier to be named USS Enterprise was the world's first nuclear aircraft carrier and was commissioned in 1961. She not only served in the Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom, she also tracked the flight of Nasa's Friendship 7, which launched an American into orbit for the first time.
The United States currently has 11 aircraft carriers in service. The most notable is its newest, the USS Gerald R. Ford. It is part of a new class of carriers called the Ford class and is the largest aircraft carrier in the world. It has a new nuclear power plant and a new launch system for the planes taking off from its runway. Instead of the steam catapults you may be familiar with from movies like "Top Gun," it uses an electromagnetic system called EMALS.
Aircraft carriers changed our country's history and remain vital to peace today. If you'd like to tour a World War II-era or a more modern but retired aircraft carrier, several are open to the public.