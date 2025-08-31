This Is The U.S. Navy's Most Decorated Aircraft Carrier (And Here's What That Means)

There have been many ships named Enterprise in the Navy's history, but the most decorated was the seventh of that name and was often called the Big E. Not to be confused with another aircraft carrier called the USS Enterprise that served from the 1960s through 2012, the Big E launched in 1936 and had more than a decade of incredible service during a monumental era of human and military history.

The label as the Navy's most decorated aircraft carrier was hard won. During World War II, the Navy awarded ships with Battle Stars for their participation and exemplary performance in an engagement, battle, or a long-running campaign. Enterprise earned 20 Battle Stars, the most of any ship in history, including one for the Battle of Midway. She received the Presidential Unit Citation, which is the highest decoration awarded to a military unit, and the Navy Unit Commendation. At the end of the war, Enterprise received the British Admiralty Pennant, which historically is only awarded to Royal Navy vessels.

The Big E was the first to sink a Japanese warship, and over the course of the war sank 71 ships and shot down 911 enemy planes. After being decommissioned in 1947, there was a push to establish Enterprise as a national memorial. Unfortunately, it would have been too costly to prepare her for such a future, and she was scrapped in 1960.