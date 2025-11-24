Hyundai Sales Ban In California? That's What This Lawsuit Wants

It's safe to say that 2025 has been a trying year for Hyundai's operations in the United States. The Korean automaker – which manufactures vehicles all over the globe — was, after all, the subject of unwanted attention in September, after its Savannah, Georgia facility was raided by U.S. immigration officials, who detained more than 300 Korean employees alleged to be working in the country illegally. Hyundai is now facing another legal entanglement, with a non-profit organization having filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the sale of its vehicles in the state of California.

That non-profit is called Jobs to Move America, and posits itself as, "a strategic policy center that works to transform public spending and corporate behavior." The organization filed its suit against the Korean automaker in Los Angeles County Superior Court, with the filing alleging that Hyundai — which claims a U.S. base of operations in Orange County's Fountain Valley — has been, "violating state law against unfair competition with the use of exploited labor from children, immigrants and inmates," as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The suit also alleges that Hyundai has leveraged the cheap labor to bolster bottom lines of its supply chain operations and then covered up the misdeeds in order to garner favorable contracts from public agencies in the state of California. Furthermore, the filing seeks to ban the sale of Hyundais in California until the company course corrects what Jobs to Move America calls "unconscionable" labor practices.