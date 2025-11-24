Is The Hyper Tough Digital Deadbolt Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In this day and age, home security is about as legitimate a hot button issue as there is. While conversations about the market tend to be centered on the major players like Ring, ADT and Simply Safe, Walmart shoppers have no doubt noticed a relatively new brand shelved next to some of those others.

That brand is Hyper Tough, a Walmart exclusive that is, perhaps, better known for manufacturing budget-friendly power tools for the big box retailer than home security devices. Nonetheless, Hyper Tough has branched out into the production of motion sensor lights and cameras. Yes, Hyper Tough also makes a digital deadbolt that can currently be purchased for the modest retail price of just $59.00. If you're unfamiliar with the digital deadbolt concept, the device is intended as a convenience-minded security measure that allows for keyless entry into a home via a pin code or mobile application. Some higher-end devices even have finger-print scanners.

For the record, the Hyper Tough digital deadbolt does not offer the latter upgrade, though it does have one-touch locking and offers users the option of programming up to 50 different passcodes. The battery-powered device is also fitted with a timed auto locking feature and a vacation mode for added security whenever you need to head out on the road. It's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty against mechanical defects. But if the device's user rating is any indication, there may be issues worth considering for those interested in buying one.