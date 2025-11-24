Is The Hyper Tough Digital Deadbolt Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
In this day and age, home security is about as legitimate a hot button issue as there is. While conversations about the market tend to be centered on the major players like Ring, ADT and Simply Safe, Walmart shoppers have no doubt noticed a relatively new brand shelved next to some of those others.
That brand is Hyper Tough, a Walmart exclusive that is, perhaps, better known for manufacturing budget-friendly power tools for the big box retailer than home security devices. Nonetheless, Hyper Tough has branched out into the production of motion sensor lights and cameras. Yes, Hyper Tough also makes a digital deadbolt that can currently be purchased for the modest retail price of just $59.00. If you're unfamiliar with the digital deadbolt concept, the device is intended as a convenience-minded security measure that allows for keyless entry into a home via a pin code or mobile application. Some higher-end devices even have finger-print scanners.
For the record, the Hyper Tough digital deadbolt does not offer the latter upgrade, though it does have one-touch locking and offers users the option of programming up to 50 different passcodes. The battery-powered device is also fitted with a timed auto locking feature and a vacation mode for added security whenever you need to head out on the road. It's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty against mechanical defects. But if the device's user rating is any indication, there may be issues worth considering for those interested in buying one.
Some users have had issues with the Hyper Tough digital deadbolt
If you're curious about the actual numbers, Hyper Tough's Digital Deadbolt is currently rated at just 3.6 stars out of 5. That rating is based on reviews from some 244 real-world consumers, and those are about the only reviews you'll find online, as Hyper Tough is a Walmart exclusive brand. Even still, it should be noted that over half of the reviews posted by customers are 4 or 5 stars in nature. Not surprisingly, one of the more common points of praise for the digital deadbolt is its price, which is far less than some of the other smart lock options you'll find on the market.
Several of the positive reviews also note that Hyper Tough's Digital Deadbolt is particularly stylish for the price, and is very user friendly. Perhaps just as important, they claim the deadbolt is also easy to install for even novices. One of the more glowing reviews even hails it as the best keypad lock the user has ever owned.
Now for the bad news, which is that 91 of the posted reviews rate the digital deadbolt at 3 stars or fewer. Among the more frequent complaints are issues with installation, with some reviewers noting the directions were hard to follow or that their deadbolt didn't function properly even after it was properly installed. Still others stated that it began to malfunction shortly after installation, with one owner even claiming that their device faltered due to prolonged exposure to hot weather. Apart from those complaints, some reviewers also feel the keypad numbers are too small to comfortably use.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide feedback from real world customers who have experience with Hyper Tough's Digital Deadbolt to those who may be interested in purchasing one for themselves. In assembling that user-based point of view, we read through dozens of reviews of the deadbolt that have been posted directly to its Walmart product page, drawing from its most common points of praise and complaint. Whenever it was appropriate, positive and negative reviews from specific customer comments were cited to provide additional context.