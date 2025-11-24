This Forgotten Chrysler HEMI Never Made It To Production

While the original Chrysler 426 cubic inch HEMI rampaged through drag strips and NASCAR tracks during the 1960s, obliterating the competition, the engine itself had its own share of problems. It was complex and expensive to manufacture, it was heavier and wider than it needed to be, and a cheaper replacement was needed for the company's muscle cars.

In addition to these issues with the 426 HEMI, Chrysler's other performance engines also had problems. The company had two different mass-produced V8 engines, the 383/400 cubic inch and the 440 cubic inch, which were on two completely different short blocks. A new project was to be the solution to all of Chrysler's big-block engine problems. It would be known as the Ball-Stud HEMI, so-called because its valves were operated by rocker arms that were ball-mounted.

The primary objective of the Ball-Stud HEMI project was to make two different displacements of a production-ready, cost-effective, high-performance V8 that could replace all of these existing engines. This would be done by building both a 400 cubic inch and a 444 cubic inch mill on a common cylinder block, while also using a common casting for the cylinder head. The project received the designation A279, and it was official. While the origin of the first HEMI engine in a car takes us back to 1905, Chrysler revealed its first automotive HEMI in 1951. Since then, there have been many different HEMI engines made by Chrysler.