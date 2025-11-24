This Is The Most Difficult KTM Motorcycle To Ride (According To Owners)
When it comes to producing high-performance motorcycles that can deliver on motocross tracks and off-road alike, KTM is one of the industry's top companies. But while KTM is a popular choice for bikers who have positive things to say about the motorcycle brand, one model stands out for its level of difficulty: the KTM 500 EXC.
One of the biggest issues with the 500 EXC, which isn't the highest CC KTM motorcycle ever made, is that it's not very stable. Owners of the bike made their feelings known in a Reddit thread, stating that the problem definitely has an impact on the rider. "This bike vibrates like nothing else," one owner wrote. "To the point of your hands and feet going numb is common." Another person in the chat experienced the same thing going at highway speeds. The motorcycle's design left a lot to be desired as well, with more than one owner complaining about a lack of comfort when riding. "The seat is a glorified plank of wood," a commenter said.
The 500 EXC's 15-hour maintenance schedule is also a point of contention. Because the motorcycle needs more frequent servicing, one person decided not to even use it as a street bike. Overall, the EXC just doesn't seem to perform well on the highway, making it more of an off-road bike. In fact, Redditors encouraged potential owners to change the tires and make other modifications before taking the 500 EXC onto the highway.
Choosing the right KTM motorcycle
For motorcycle riders wanting a KTM bike that's suitable for the highway, the Duke 390 could be the best choice. The Duke 390 is easy to control at low speeds, which is essential when dealing with slow-moving traffic. Plus, it's a lightweight ride, easy to handle, and has an engine that delivers reliable power when you need it. Though the gas tank's a bit small, which could impact a long trip, the 390 is more than capable of managing the highway. The Duke 390 is also one of the best budget-friendly motorcycles under $6000.
But for riders wanting a newer KTM model, the 2025 990 RC R has all the modern updates with a full-faired design. It's actually the first bike of its kind from KTM in over 15 years, and has a great balance of both comfort and power for street riding. But it also offers great control on the track, making it a versatile sport-bike that can handle more than just cruising down the highway.
The decision of which KTM bike is best for you largely depends on where you plan to ride it. You should also consider your skill level and how comfortable you are with power versus the overall feel of the bike. If you're just starting out, you might want to choose a smoother ride. Ease of handling is important too, as is speed and agility. Once you know what you want, you can make a more educated decision.