This Is The Most Difficult KTM Motorcycle To Ride (According To Owners)

When it comes to producing high-performance motorcycles that can deliver on motocross tracks and off-road alike, KTM is one of the industry's top companies. But while KTM is a popular choice for bikers who have positive things to say about the motorcycle brand, one model stands out for its level of difficulty: the KTM 500 EXC.

One of the biggest issues with the 500 EXC, which isn't the highest CC KTM motorcycle ever made, is that it's not very stable. Owners of the bike made their feelings known in a Reddit thread, stating that the problem definitely has an impact on the rider. "This bike vibrates like nothing else," one owner wrote. "To the point of your hands and feet going numb is common." Another person in the chat experienced the same thing going at highway speeds. The motorcycle's design left a lot to be desired as well, with more than one owner complaining about a lack of comfort when riding. "The seat is a glorified plank of wood," a commenter said.

The 500 EXC's 15-hour maintenance schedule is also a point of contention. Because the motorcycle needs more frequent servicing, one person decided not to even use it as a street bike. Overall, the EXC just doesn't seem to perform well on the highway, making it more of an off-road bike. In fact, Redditors encouraged potential owners to change the tires and make other modifications before taking the 500 EXC onto the highway.