Are KTM Motorcycles Any Good? Here's What Bikers Say About The Brand

Austrian-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM is renowned for building high-performance dirt, adventure, naked, and superbikes. On the street, it's instantly recognizable thanks to its signature orange and black livery. Riders often praise KTM for delivering some of the best bang-for-the-buck motorcycles on the market. Still, being an exotic European brand, questions about reliability often come up. European bikes have long carried a stigma for being temperamental and expensive to own compared to their Japanese rivals. What's interesting is KTM's humble origin story: before building motorcycles, its factory was just a garage that serviced military vehicles during World War II.

Like any high-performance machine, KTM bikes demand timely maintenance for a stress-free ownership experience, unlike their more conservative Japanese rivals. Seasoned riders also note that some KTM engines, like the 390, 790, and 890, tend to run hot, so monitoring engine temperature and checking the coolant level occasionally is wise. Opinions on quality control are mixed, with some riders pointing to KTM's reliance on outsourced manufacturing as a reason for occasional defects. However, these issues are inconsistent and aren't widespread, and most agree that KTM bikes are a joy to ride and own. Another factor is parts availability: KTM doesn't sell in the same volumes as giants like Honda, and with production spread across different regions, sourcing the right part can sometimes take longer. This wait often adds to the perception of unreliability, even though the bikes themselves are solid performers.