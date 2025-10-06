Are KTM Motorcycles Any Good? Here's What Bikers Say About The Brand
Austrian-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM is renowned for building high-performance dirt, adventure, naked, and superbikes. On the street, it's instantly recognizable thanks to its signature orange and black livery. Riders often praise KTM for delivering some of the best bang-for-the-buck motorcycles on the market. Still, being an exotic European brand, questions about reliability often come up. European bikes have long carried a stigma for being temperamental and expensive to own compared to their Japanese rivals. What's interesting is KTM's humble origin story: before building motorcycles, its factory was just a garage that serviced military vehicles during World War II.
Like any high-performance machine, KTM bikes demand timely maintenance for a stress-free ownership experience, unlike their more conservative Japanese rivals. Seasoned riders also note that some KTM engines, like the 390, 790, and 890, tend to run hot, so monitoring engine temperature and checking the coolant level occasionally is wise. Opinions on quality control are mixed, with some riders pointing to KTM's reliance on outsourced manufacturing as a reason for occasional defects. However, these issues are inconsistent and aren't widespread, and most agree that KTM bikes are a joy to ride and own. Another factor is parts availability: KTM doesn't sell in the same volumes as giants like Honda, and with production spread across different regions, sourcing the right part can sometimes take longer. This wait often adds to the perception of unreliability, even though the bikes themselves are solid performers.
Proven toughness at Dakar
KTM has dominated Dakar, winning the rally 20 times, the toughest and most gruelling off-road endurance race in the world. Its record there highlights the durability of KTM's off-road machines. Additionally, KTM's subsidiary, WP Performance, specializes in suspension technology and supplies shocks for KTM's top models. Apart from a few complaints about electronically adjustable units, WP has built a reputation for rock-solid, durable suspension. Some dirt bikes, like the KTM XC-300 and the 450 Rally, are among the most durable KTM bikes, alongside the ever-popular Duke 390 street naked.
Some owners claim KTM engines need a full rebuild after 25,000 miles, but this is often down to inexperience or overly aggressive riding. Bikes like the Duke 890 and 1290 Super Duke are designed to encourage spirited riding, after all. With proper care and timely servicing, most KTM motorcycles can be just as durable and reliable as other big brands, though with a few caveats. They come with shorter service intervals and pricier parts than their Japanese competitors, but they make up for it with unmatched raw performance and off-road capability. While KTM is durable, it doesn't quite match the tank-like reliability of the Japanese giants.
The cam controversy
One major black mark has been a camshaft problem affecting the 790 and 890 series of engines, built on the LC8c platform. The issue, causing excessive cam lobe wear, was said by KTM to affect only pre-2021 models and was covered under a goodwill program. Yet, some riders still report failures on post-2021 bikes, usually around 15,000 miles, right before their valvetrain service. KTM has faced plenty of criticism over this, and while it has denied widespread faults, its goodwill repairs and extended two-year service-center warranty have raised suspicion among owners.
Independent testing by Coober GmbH also found camshaft failure at just 11,000 miles. Adding fuel to the fire, KTM quietly introduced a new part number for head gaskets on post-2020 on 890 engines without offering any clear explanation. This lack of transparency dented trust among owners. Officially, KTM insists the issue affects only 0.5% of bikes. Failures in post-2023 bikes appear rare, though more mileage data is needed.
To reassure buyers, it introduced an optional four-year warranty in 2024. Importantly, the cam issue doesn't affect all models; its high-end offerings, like the 1290 Super Duke Evo R and the 1290 Super Adventure R, are some of the best KTM bikes and remain trouble-free. KTM still has ground to cover if it wants to match the long-term reliability of giants like Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki and shake off the stigma that surrounds the brand. KTM fans remain hopeful, as KTM is one of the few manufacturers that still put rider enjoyment and engagement at the center of its designs. And with Indian mass manufacturer Bajaj recently acquiring a majority stake in KTM, there's optimism that reliability could improve.
Methodology
While KTM bikes are loved worldwide for their off-road focus and sporty nature, the Austrian manufacturer has faced financial struggles along with reliability issues in certain models. With Bajaj stepping in to support KTM, both brands stand to benefit, as technology transfer could strengthen Bajaj's global presence. Despite these challenges, KTM's loyal fanbase continues to stand by the brand during these tough times.
We have referenced the latest data from real customers, experienced riders, and KTM owner communities on social media. To give you a balanced view, we've outlined both the positives and the drawbacks. Except for the well-documented camshaft issue in select models, KTM bikes remain strong contenders and still earn a solid thumbs up, especially if you value something out of the ordinary.