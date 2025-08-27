What's The Highest CC KTM Motorcycle Ever Made?

KTM motorcycles have made a name for themselves in virtually every arena of performance across their long and storied history–from the dirt trails of motocross and smooth tracks of MotoGP, all the way to the public backroads and city streets where people ride them every day. But while the company has made a lot of different kinds of bikes over the years, most of them have had a tendency to land somewhere in the middleweight category (350cc to 890cc) when it comes to engine size. This seems like a logical decision on the company's part, as bikes like the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure are often counted among the brand's most popular models.

Bigger doesn't always equal better when it comes to motorcycle engines, but it's usually a pretty safe assumption that a bike with more fuel displacement is going to be able to generate more power and torque. The higher volume of air-fuel mixture combusting inside the engine means that more energy is released by the greater combustion force. Most of KTM's bikes appear to be aimed at a balance of approachability toward newer riders and boasting sufficient power to still supply adequate thrills for more experienced ones. But the company does have a handful of flagship heavyweight bikes that take this performance even further, some of which even cross that hallowed line into the 1,000cc+ category.

With that in mind, some fans of KTM might be curious to learn which of the manufacturer's bikes houses the biggest CC engine. To learn that, you need look no further than the company's current lineup, since the highest CC KTM motorcycles ever made are none other than the 1390 Super Duke R Evo.