What's The Cheapest KTM Bike You Can Buy & How Much Does It Cost?

By KTM standards, the 2025 KTM 250 Duke is not only affordable but also competitive in every way. Its main rivals are other entry-level models such as the Yamaha MT-03 and BMW G 310 R, which have MSRPs of $4,999 (plus $600 destination fee) and $4,995 (plus $595 destination fee), respectively. At less than $5,100 before dealer fees and taxes, the Duke 250 is among the least expensive models in the lightweight naked bike market.

The Duke 250's 249cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine provides playful power delivery and agile handling, making it perfect for backroads and city commuting. With a wet weight of around 360 pounds, its 31 horsepower output is more than sufficient for daily riding, even though it is not intended to dominate freeways or track days.

Additionally, KTM gives the bike a style that surpasses its cost. The 250 Duke appears to be a high-end vehicle thanks to its aggressive tank shrouds and distinctive orange frame. It's an eye-catching bike that offers value not only in terms of specs but also by emulating the mindset of much more expensive bikes, making it a contender for one of the best cheap motorcycles from a major brand.