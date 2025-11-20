5 Of The Best Craftsman Black Friday Deals Going On At Lowe's

Like it or not, the holiday shopping season is officially upon us. While many consumers are likely to be a little more budget-minded this year, the onset of Black Friday deals is sure to help ease the burden on the collective bank accounts of the world. Thankfully, you don't even need to battle the often overzealous crowds of shoppers on Black Friday proper to cash in on those deals anymore, with virtually every major retail faction getting the jump on the action with early sales offers. That includes big box home improvement outfits like Lowe's, which is already featuring early Black Friday deals both online and in-store.

Among the gear currently being featured in Lowe's Black Friday sales event is a complete lineup of tools, accessories, and storage options from some of the biggest names in the game, including Craftsman, one of the few majors that still make tools in the USA. In fact, at present, Lowe's is currently showing that 99 different Craftsman products are included in its Black Friday sale, and they are spread across five full pages of the company's online storefront.

The sheer number of offerings can make it difficult to discern which of those items should be at the top of your must-have list for Black Friday 2025. But we are happy to help you sort through the list to find out which Craftsman products are most worthy of your attention, and potentially your wallet.