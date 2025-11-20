5 Of The Best Craftsman Black Friday Deals Going On At Lowe's
Like it or not, the holiday shopping season is officially upon us. While many consumers are likely to be a little more budget-minded this year, the onset of Black Friday deals is sure to help ease the burden on the collective bank accounts of the world. Thankfully, you don't even need to battle the often overzealous crowds of shoppers on Black Friday proper to cash in on those deals anymore, with virtually every major retail faction getting the jump on the action with early sales offers. That includes big box home improvement outfits like Lowe's, which is already featuring early Black Friday deals both online and in-store.
Among the gear currently being featured in Lowe's Black Friday sales event is a complete lineup of tools, accessories, and storage options from some of the biggest names in the game, including Craftsman, one of the few majors that still make tools in the USA. In fact, at present, Lowe's is currently showing that 99 different Craftsman products are included in its Black Friday sale, and they are spread across five full pages of the company's online storefront.
The sheer number of offerings can make it difficult to discern which of those items should be at the top of your must-have list for Black Friday 2025. But we are happy to help you sort through the list to find out which Craftsman products are most worthy of your attention, and potentially your wallet.
V20 Lithium-ion 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger
If you're a longtime fan of the Craftsman brand, you likely know that it is generally well regarded among the market's major power tool manufacturers. That is in no small part because Craftsman power tools are more reasonably priced than some of its competitors. But just like those competitors, the batteries that provide energy to Craftsman's power tools are hardly cheap, and in some cases can cost more than the tools themselves.
Given the fact, Lithium-ion battery packs for every brand have become a regular presence in yearly Black Friday sales events. And if you're scrolling through the Craftsman offerings included in the early Black Friday deals at Lowe's, you'll be happy to know that a rechargeable 4.0Ah V20 battery and charger set is not only on the list, but is marked down from $149 to an enticing $99.
Lowe's is even sweetening the pot via a Buy One, Get One aspect to the deal, offering a free V20 power tool of your choice — including a circular saw, an oscillating tool, and a random orbital sander, among others — with your purchase. And that's a buy-one-get-one deal that'll be hard for many to pass up.
2000 Series 10-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet
Like those coveted rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery packs, storage units for every hand tool and power tool accumulated by consumers have become just as popular among manufacturers' various Black Friday offerings. If you're perusing Lowe's Black Friday Craftsman deals, you'll find quite a few of the brand's cabinets, chests, and carrying cases listed in the lot.
In fact, almost half of the Craftsman gear included in the Black Friday sale is storage options of some sort, including a pricey, Eagle-emblazoned cabinet fit for the uber-patriotic sect. We're focusing instead on Craftsman's 2000 series 10-drawer rolling cabinet because it's a far more affordable option at $399. That BF sticker price is also $140 off the cabinet's normal retail price, ranking this as one of the bigger discounts of the lot. The 52-inch steel cabinet is fixed with 100 lb ball-bearing drawers with soft-closing features and liners, and boasts a maximum capacity of 1,500 lbs.
The cabinet is also backed by a 10-year limited warranty from Craftsman, and if you're interested, it is also compatible with other products of the brand's 2000 series storage options. That includes the 8-drawer steel tool chest, which, by the way, is also heavily discounted for the Black Friday sale at Lowe's.
VERSASTACK 242-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
Assuming that you haven't yet assembled all the tools you'll need to fill up Craftsman's rolling 10-drawer tool chest, it should hardly come as a surprise that Lowe's Black Friday sale can also help you out there. That's particularly true for folks who spend time tinkering away under the hood of a vehicle, as a 242-piece mechanics tool set is included among Craftsman's Black Friday offerings at Lowe's.
This should be an excellent starter's kit for any would-be gearhead who's wondering where best to spend their money when assembling their own mechanic's tool set, as it covers most of the basics. It even comes with a hard-shell carrying case compatible with Craftsman's Versastack storage system.
As for the tools included in the kit, it comes with a 1/4 inch drive low-profile quick-release ratchet, a 3/8 inch drive low-profile quick-release ratchet, and a 1/2 inch drive low-profile quick-release ratchet. It also includes three extension bars, 95 sockets, 10 combination wrenches, two universal joints, and 12 nut bits, as well as 88 specialty bits, 28 hex keys and one nut driver. You can currently get all that for just $99, by the way, which is a whopping $120 off the set's normal retail price of $219.
TRADESTACK Plastic Rolling Tool Box
We're gonna circle back to storage options a moment, because even if you're already utilizing Craftsman's steel rolling cabinets to stow your tools away, there may, invariably, be occasions where you need to employ those tools at a separate location altogether. While the steel rolling cabinets are moveable, they are not a practical way to bring tools from one worksite to another. Ender Craftsman's Tradestack rolling toolbox, which is about as practical a solution as you'll find.
That 3-box set is listed at just $149 for the Black Friday sales event, which is a discount of $60 off its normal sticker price, and has been rated 4.5 stars out of 5 by Lowe's customers. As the set's name implies, it is indeed compatible with Craftsman's Tradestack mobile storage system, as well as the brand's Verstack offerings. Included in this set is one Tradestack briefcase, one deep toolbox, and one rolling unit with 7-inch wheels that includes a Tradestack adaptor.
The set is also rated at IP65 for resistance to dust and water, meaning it'll keep your tools dry and clean no matter how far off the beaten path you take them. If you're interested, the set is also made in the USA with global materials.
V20 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit
A case could easily be made that we saved the best for last here. And if you're looking to build out your arsenal of Craftsman power tools with a legit "bang for your buck" sort of Black Friday deal, you'll no doubt agree that this 6-tool combo kit fits the bill. You read that correctly, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand is indeed offering a 6-tool V20 combo kit among its Black Friday offerings at Lowe's. That kit even comes with a pair of 2Ah V20 Lithium-Ion batteries with a charger, and in a move that borders on sale-day overkill, Craftsman is even including a 380-CFM cordless leaf blower free of charge with purchase.
As for the Craftsman V20 tools included in the combo package, it comes with a 1/2 inch drill-driver, a 1/4 inch impact driver, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating tool, a 5 3/8 inch circular saw, and a 140 Lumen task light. Along with the aforementioned batteries and charger, the kit also comes with a soft carrying case so you can take them with you when you need. Now for the truly surprising part, which is that you can currently purchase that overstuffed kit for just $249, which is $80 off its typical listing price.