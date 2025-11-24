Riding Amtrak? The Most Comfortable Car Might Actually Be The Cheaper Choice

One of the biggest reasons people choose to travel via Amtrak rather than on an airplane isn't just the slower, more relaxed pace and the chance to see America roll by outside their window. It's the added space and comfort passengers get while traveling by rail — particularly on longer-distance journeys. Amtrak's fastest trains might not go as fast as their European or Japanese counterparts, let alone a jet airliner, but they offer passengers a number of ways to stretch out and relax during their journeys. There's a big appeal to this, and it's a reason why Amtrak is considering new route expansions to link America's biggest cities.

Amtrak offers a number of different ticket types, naturally with more space and amenities as you climb each price tier. This includes simple coach seats, single-seat first-class service, private roomettes, and even larger bedrooms for those seeking maximum space or traveling with a family. Lately, what some Amtrak passengers, including many solo travelers, have been discovering is that the roomette option may actually be the sweet spot when it comes to value.

Ticket and accommodation options will vary based on which Amtrak route or equipment you're booking. By many accounts, however, the money, privacy, comfort, and service you get with a roomette is the ideal Amtrak experience. Many see it as the perfect antidote to today's stressful, cramped airline flying.