Hyundai Owner Finds Out You Might Have To Hack Your Car In Order To Repair It

If you typically take your car to the dealership or mechanic for maintenance and repairs, you may be unfamiliar with "right to repair" laws. But if you have the skills to do more than simply change your oil in your own driveway, chances are you've been following the right to repair movement. Right to repair laws cover more than just vehicles and require that manufacturers allow the general public and businesses not officially affiliated with the manufacturer to access what they need to make repairs. Essentially, it's the right to fix your things, and one frustrated Hyundai owner recently took to Reddit to complain that they are not being given that opportunity.

A user going by the name SoultronicPear posted on an IONIQ 5 N Reddit community, explaining their efforts to replace the rear brake pads on their 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, claiming that Hyundai is obstructing the spirit of right-to-repair laws. According to the frustrated user, the only way for drivers to replace their own brake pads is to use a Hyundai software tool that costs $60 per week. Owners would also have to purchase one of three special adapters for the repair, which cost about $2,000. This user bought the software and the adapter, and still could not make the repair. After talking to the software developer, they found that it had not been updated to work with current models, leaving owners of new vehicles unable to facilitate their own repairs, at least not without resorting to hacking. What does this mean, and can Hyundai owners push back?