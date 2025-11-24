Can You Leave Your DeWalt Charger Plugged In All The Time?
Whether you're a DIYer or a professional on the job, knowing how to properly handle your DeWalt power tools and batteries is important. But the same is true for battery chargers, including DeWalt's new charging station that can charge four batteries. When it comes to leaving your charger powered in, DeWalt states that when there's no battery attached, the device should be disconnected. So the next time you remove a battery for use, go ahead and unplug the charger from the power supply.
The reason for this is that when a charger is left plugged in, the contacts are live. So if there's no battery in the charger and metal somehow touches those contacts, the device can actually short out. Even tiny metal shavings can cause this to happen. Cleaning the charger while it's plugged in can also be dangerous, as you can get shocked. Plus, there's always a chance the ventilation slots can get blocked, whether the charger has a battery or not. If this happens, the charger can overheat.
Of course, since a charger is taking power and not charging a battery, you're wasting energy too. This "phantom load," or "vampire energy," can hit you in the wallet, the same way appliances run up your electric bills. If you're a pro or have a busy shop, then you may even have multiple chargers plugged in all day, every day. It could take some time, but eventually, you'll likely start to notice a difference on your monthly statement.
How to properly care for your DeWalt charger
Ensuring your DeWalt battery charger remains in top form first means keeping it clean. Grease and dirt buildup can cause the contact points to malfunction. Just use a soft, dry cloth or a soft brush. But don't use water, or any sort of cleaner, even if it's not a harsh chemical, as the charger should not get wet for any reason. In fact, extreme heat can negatively impact the charger as well. So it's always best to keep the unit in a dry and cool environment, out of the elements.
When it comes to charging, only use real DeWalt batteries and not knock-offs, as any other brands could result in a fire. If the battery is damaged, don't try charging it, as you could get the same outcome or even worse. Of course, if the charger is damaged, you should immediately discontinue use. This goes for the charger cord and plug as well. To ensure both remain in good shape, you should always pull on the plug, not the cord, to safely remove it from the outlet.
If your charger stops working, don't open it up to try to repair it yourself. Even if you're relying on a how-to video for help, you could be risking serious injury. The best thing to do is take the charger to a certified DeWalt technician who can help. For more information on the proper use and care of your DeWalt charger, visit the company's website.