Can You Leave Your DeWalt Charger Plugged In All The Time?

Whether you're a DIYer or a professional on the job, knowing how to properly handle your DeWalt power tools and batteries is important. But the same is true for battery chargers, including DeWalt's new charging station that can charge four batteries. When it comes to leaving your charger powered in, DeWalt states that when there's no battery attached, the device should be disconnected. So the next time you remove a battery for use, go ahead and unplug the charger from the power supply.

The reason for this is that when a charger is left plugged in, the contacts are live. So if there's no battery in the charger and metal somehow touches those contacts, the device can actually short out. Even tiny metal shavings can cause this to happen. Cleaning the charger while it's plugged in can also be dangerous, as you can get shocked. Plus, there's always a chance the ventilation slots can get blocked, whether the charger has a battery or not. If this happens, the charger can overheat.

Of course, since a charger is taking power and not charging a battery, you're wasting energy too. This "phantom load," or "vampire energy," can hit you in the wallet, the same way appliances run up your electric bills. If you're a pro or have a busy shop, then you may even have multiple chargers plugged in all day, every day. It could take some time, but eventually, you'll likely start to notice a difference on your monthly statement.