5 Icon Tools You Should Steer Clear Of (According To User Reviews)

With so much to love about the Icon range from Harbor Freight, it might seem like a fool's errand to explore the brand's worse performers. Icon receives rave reviews from tool users on a regular basis, and some of the brand's best tools for mechanics include its anti-slip wrench set and the Icon Master interchangeable puller set. The Icon series is built to give tool users a premium feel at a reasonable price. As a result, even the tools at the low end of the spectrum (across the lineup's 215 total tool and accessories) have great reviews on average. However, when digging a little deeper into why some buyers have criticized a few key products, it becomes clear that even Icon is not immune to mistakes and disappointments, even if it is a high-quality option for hand tools, diagnostic equipment, and workshop accessories.

Buyers who swear by Icon tools may ultimately purchase some pieces of equipment expecting the same great standard of quality, only to be surprised by a tool that doesn't perform as expected. These five picks from the Icon range still garner good review scores overall, but in reading into the features that place them down near the bottom of Icon's ratings scale, it's clear that each one is missing something. They all underperform on the promises made by the product specifications. As a result, it's perhaps worth exploring alternatives to these specific Icon finds.