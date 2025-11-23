Fly American Airlines? You're About To See A Big Change When It Comes To Carry-On Luggage

The logistics of air travel can be difficult. After booking your flight and often going to great lengths to find the best deal, you have to navigate check-in, security, and boarding. Before you do any of that, however, you have to pack. For some travelers, it can be a daunting and frustrating experience.

The TSA, or Transportation Security Administration, has a long list of items that are prohibited or only allowed with special instructions, including some electronics. In addition to worrying about what's in your bag, you have to consider the bag itself, especially if you plan to carry it onto the plane rather than check it.

All airlines have rules about the size of your carry-on bags to make certain that your bag fits into the overhead bin or underneath the seat in front of you. If your bag is too large, it will be checked at the gate and sent to the plane's cargo hold. To ensure compliance, American Airlines used metal bag sizers at all gates. Passengers were required to test their bags to prove that they were not oversized. In early October 2025, American began to phase out those bag sizers, meaning passengers no longer need to test their bags. However, agents at the gate will still be able to stop you if they think your bag is too big and ask that you check it.