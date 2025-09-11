Are You Allowed To Keep AirTags In Carry-On Luggage? TSA's Rules, Explained

Since its launch in 2021, Apple's AirTag device has been a blessing for those of us who tend to misplace things. The small coin-sized tracker is a useful accessory that can be used to track everything from keys to cars and from children to pets. Small enough to fit inside a wallet, pocket, or even attach to a keyring or collar, the device works by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be picked up by a nearby Apple device. The location can then be traced through Apple's 'Find My' network — Find My is Apple's encrypted and anonymous network that can access hundreds of millions of devices to locate an AirTag.

One of the popular uses of AirTags is by travelers. They can use it to provide reassurance that their carry-on luggage is safe and traceable throughout a journey. However, the AirTag uses non-rechargeable CR2032 lithium batteries, and the TSA has pretty strict guidelines when it comes to batteries and flying. So, just how do the AirTag's batteries fit into the TSA regulations?

The good news for cautious or forgetful travelers is that Apple's AirTags are perfectly allowable on board flights as hand luggage. We look at the specific regulations in more detail next, but in short, the amount of lithium present in CR2032 batteries is below the TSA threshold where batteries may be restricted. The specific regulations limit the amount of lithium in non-rechargeable batteries to 2 grams per unit; a CR2032 battery uses only 0.109 grams.