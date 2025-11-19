This Major Internet Provider Is Struggling Because Starlink Stole Its Customers

Starlink is exploding at a rapid rate, both in popularity and in terms of overall growth. In fact, SpaceX's satellite internet service surpassed two million U.S. subscribers in 2025. That makes a worldwide total of more than 6 million users, up from 4.6 million in 2024. But Starlink's rise has had a major impact on HughesNet, which has been one of the best and only Starlink alternatives out there.

The issue is that Starlink, which users believe is reliable, is taking over in rural areas where Hughesnet once thrived. Customers in those regions benefit from a fast, low-orbit satellite network, which is exactly what Starlink provides. The more customers Starlink takes from those areas, the more HughesNet's current and potential customers will likely begin to jump ship. In the end, HughesNet hasn't found a way to keep up with the loss of subscribers or to otherwise prevent users from moving to Starlink.

However, instead of attempting to fight back, HughesNet's parent company, EchoStar, has made a deal with SpaceX. That deal consists of a referral program that HughesNet can offer to its existing customers, which will direct them to Starlink for internet service. This deal, while encouraging users to leave, does allow Hughesnet to keep some revenue in the process. But this may not be enough to save Hughesnet in the long run. According to Space Intel, Hughesnet may file for bankruptcy and be forced to eventually step back from the broadband internet consumer market.