5 Reasons Why You Should Not Switch To An AI Browser

The topic of artificial intelligence is the talk of the town right now. If you turn on the TV to your local news station, odds are you'd hear the "AI" abbreviation more times than you can count. There's a reason for that: AI agents have proven exceptionally helpful in ramping up productivity across several spheres of life. As the effects of its efficiency become demonstrably clear, virtually every walk of life is finding ways to hop on the AI train: from students looking to churn out a quick essay to professionals putting together a last-minute presentation document.

While AI does make our lives easier, that ease comes at a cost when users don't draw a definitive line in the sand of what the technology can and cannot do for them. Experts have highlighted concerns about dimming intellectual curiosity due to overreliance on large language models, but that's not the only dangerous emerging trend. With the advent of AI browsers like OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas, and Perplexity's Comet, users are now entrusting the bulk of internet surfing to artificial intelligence.

We can list several reasons why this development is an expressly bad idea. If you're familiar with even the basics of internet security, the first thing you're wondering is probably how safe your data is in the hands of even the best AI browsers. You wouldn't be wrong to question it, but we'll cover even more factors while driving home this point: don't switch to an AI browser just yet.