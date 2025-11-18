This 'Powerful And Compact' Milwaukee Flashlight 2-Pack Is On Sale For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The flashlight on your phone doesn't always cut it, and when you find yourself in need of a really bright beam, you might be kicking yourself for missing this one of many early Black Friday deals at Home Depot. Milwaukee's REDLITHIUM USB Pivoting Flashlight 2-pack is currently slashed 40% to $99, down from its original price of $164.97. It gives you 500 lumens of what the brand calls "TRUEVIEW high-definition output," which is just a fancy way of saying "really bright LEDs."

This deal gives you two for under a hundred bucks, which breaks down to less than $50 a pop for two compact and rechargeable battery-operated flashlights. They come with a 110-degree pivoting head and let you switch back and forth between spot and floodlight settings using the mode selection button. It's also magnetic on the base, so you can stick it on a metal surface and let it shine hands-free. Milwaukee says you'll get two and a half hours out of the spot beam setting and anywhere from three to ten hours out of the flood beam (depending on whether you have it set on high or low).