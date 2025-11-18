This 'Powerful And Compact' Milwaukee Flashlight 2-Pack Is On Sale For Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The flashlight on your phone doesn't always cut it, and when you find yourself in need of a really bright beam, you might be kicking yourself for missing this one of many early Black Friday deals at Home Depot. Milwaukee's REDLITHIUM USB Pivoting Flashlight 2-pack is currently slashed 40% to $99, down from its original price of $164.97. It gives you 500 lumens of what the brand calls "TRUEVIEW high-definition output," which is just a fancy way of saying "really bright LEDs."
This deal gives you two for under a hundred bucks, which breaks down to less than $50 a pop for two compact and rechargeable battery-operated flashlights. They come with a 110-degree pivoting head and let you switch back and forth between spot and floodlight settings using the mode selection button. It's also magnetic on the base, so you can stick it on a metal surface and let it shine hands-free. Milwaukee says you'll get two and a half hours out of the spot beam setting and anywhere from three to ten hours out of the flood beam (depending on whether you have it set on high or low).
Other selling points for Milwaukee's REDLITHIUM USB Pivoting Flashlight
There are only so many features you can slap on a flashlight, but Milwaukee tried its best to make that price point worth its while. For example: This two-pack is IP54 rated, meaning it's dust-protected and splash-resistant. You also have a maximum distance of 155 meters in spot mode, which is brightness you're just not going to get out of your phone's flashlight. Each unit comes with a 2-foot braided micro-USB cable (not to be confused with USB-C). It's backed by a two-year warranty on the battery and a limited lifetime warranty on the flashlight itself.
Beyond the 40% off discount on the 2-pack of 500-lumen lights, Home Depot also has a two-pack of the 800-lumen version on sale at the same price of $99. That model is available for $99, 23% off its original price of $129. It's not as great a discount as what you'll get with the pair of 500-lumen models, but it's nevertheless worth a mention here. All that's left is to grab one of Milwaukee's 11-Piece Wrench Sets on sale at Home Depot, and then you'll really be in business.
What users have to say about Milwaukee's flashlight set
Reviewers on Home Depot's site have mostly positive things to say about the pair of flashlights, especially when compared to the price for a single unit and not the two-pack. However, one common complaint across the board has to do with the temperature of the flashlight after it's been on for a while. "[W]hen used over long hours it starts getting hot," one reviewer wrote. "Only downside is that [it] gets very hot, especially when you brush into it by accident," said another.
That said, another reviewer said they "clipped it on my shirt pocket and flipped the light so I could see with my hands full," which they found "very useful." Clearly, the issue with running hot isn't going to be a problem for everyone. Some feel heat coming off after barely brushing it, while others can leave it clipped to their clothes with no complaints. It definitely seems like your mileage will vary, temperature-wise. Even so, taking these reviews at their word, the quality of the light source itself won't let you down.