Milwaukee's 11-Piece Wrench Set Just Dropped Over 50%- And Reviews Say They're Excellent

There are some great early Black Friday tool deals at Home Depot, both in-store and online, for the holiday season. Right now, the Milwaukee Combination SAE Wrench Mechanics Tool Set is selling for $49.97, down from $124. That's a savings of $74.03, and so far, customers are thrilled with their purchase. The wrench set has 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on 609 reviews. Though many of the reviews are for different sets, the wrenches themselves are the same.

The wrenches are being hailed as "excellent," with reviewers praising their overall design. This isn't surprising, as many tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee. "They feel good in your hand," one person wrote in a review, "they bite well, and I like the offset on the round side." The "bite" refers to Milwaukee's Max Bite feature, which many customers loved, as it gave them that extra bit of grip for tougher jobs. Customers were also happy with the feel of the tools, as they were comfortable to hold and easy to use. The wrenches are clearly marked for easy identification, and their quality is top-notch.

One person claimed that the wrenches are on par with those intended for heavy-duty work beyond simple car repair. "Right up there with the finest mechanics wrenches," the reviewer said. Another customer, a bus mechanic, echoed that sentiment, saying that this set performed well when compared to others previously used. Milwaukee is also offering a metric version of the 11-piece set for a special Black Friday price of $49.97, down from $119.