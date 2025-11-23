Why The USS Harry S. Truman Still Hasn't Been Repaired 9 Months After Collision

On February 12 of this year, the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, hit Besiktas-M, a merchant vessel while on mission in the Mediterranean. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and the Harry S. Truman did not sustain any serious damages that impeded any of the ship's functions, per a statement from the United States Navy.

Fast-forward to November, however, and the cosmetic damage to the ship still hasn't been repaired. You'd think with a piece of equipment as expensive and as vital to U.S. military operations as a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the damage would be stitched up fairly quickly. It doesn't appear to have gone that way. The Navy did note to "The War Zone" that new bulkheads were installed to prevent the damage from getting worse. The bigger repair to the large hole that's currently in the side of the ship, however, won't be completed until the ship's Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH), where other major work will also be completed.