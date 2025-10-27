America's USS John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier Will Be Out Of Service For Years - Here's Why

Aircraft carriers are among the largest and most complicated pieces of military equipment to ever exist. These giant machines are so complex to manufacture that even the United States has only 11 of them. As the mainstay of the U.S. Navy for several decades, these ships have played a central role in projecting its military power far beyond its borders. Given how vital these ships are for the U.S., it may seem strange to learn that one of its aircraft carriers — the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) — has been out of service for several years now.

The USS John C. Stennis is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. With no need to refuel, these ships practically have unlimited range and a design life of 50 years. However, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers are expected to undergo a process known as Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) at the 25-year mark. This comprehensive overhaul involves thoroughly modernizing the ship and refueling it with enough nuclear fuel to keep it functional for the next 25 years of its life.

The USS John C. Stennis began its RCOH on May 6, 2021, and has been out of action since then. RCOH is a complicated process, and it is not uncommon for aircraft carriers to remain out of action for several years during the process. Current estimates suggest that the John C. Stennis will re-enter service by October 2026, which would mean that the vessel will have been out of action for over 5.5 years.