This Invisible 'Virtual Gate' Is A Real Texas Crime Stopper

Surveillance systems, from the best doorbell cameras to far more sophisticated setups in secure buildings and other locations, have become a daily part of millions of lives around the world. At this point, there are even solar-powered security cameras and ones powered by Wi-Fi. When taking a walk on an average street, you're very likely to at least be glimpsed by several such cameras without even thinking twice about it. This kind of footage can have a vital role to play in providing the authorities with information when a crime is reported.

West University Place, a Texas city in the Houston metropolitan area with a population of about 15,000, is protected by one elaborate example of these sorts of measures in the form of its Virtual Gate Security Camera System. This isn't a physical barrier or deterrent, but rather a strategically placed system of security cameras that covers the entrances to the city for the protection of residents. The city of West University Place reports that the system received approval in 2018 and consists of groupings of cameras in 40 locations around the city.

In addition to providing live feeds of city entrances, the system also has cameras that track license plates to keep the city's law enforcement in the know. This can help alert police officers to things like stolen vehicles when they enter the city. Here's a closer look at how the so-called Virtual Gate works and some ways that it supports local police teams.