Common Problems With John Deere Lawn Mowers (According To Owners)

Probably the most talked about problem with John Deere lawn mowers is engine stalling (shutdowns). A heat-soak shutdown is when the mower's engine automatically shuts down and won't restart until it has had enough time to cool off. A fuel shut-off solenoid that doesn't energize is a well-documented cause of the shutdowns, and owners often report no key "click" or intermittent cutouts before it fails. Carburetor clogging is another confirmed source of stalling, as old fuel can leave varnish inside the carb, which clogs the jets. Overheating from dirty or clogged cooling fins is also listed as a common trigger, since restricted airflow makes the engine run hot and shut off.

These issues align with DIY fixes you can do at home, such as test and replace the solenoid if needed, clean the carb, realign the safety switches, and clean the cooling fins. Hard starting or a no-start situation means that the lawnmower engine will turn over but won't start. It will often only run on full choke and might need starting fluid to start. When this happens, you will not hear the solenoid click. DIY solutions involve cleaning or replacing the fuel filter, testing the solenoid, replacing the spark plug, correcting the choke linkage, and, most importantly, draining the stale fuel.

Electrical faults can also cause random shutdowns, PTO killing the engine, and no click starts. To handle the electrical problems yourself, investigate the following areas: continuity of the seat, brake, and PTO switches; the key switch; the fuses; and the wiring for pinch-points or grounding issues. For PTO and deck issues, which typically mean the blades won't stay engaged, the belt is slipping, or the PTO stalls the engine, DIY fixes would be: checking the belt routing and its tension, inspecting the PTO clutch, and sharpening or replacing the blades.