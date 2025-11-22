How This Revolutionary New Concrete Can Store Clean Energy (And What It Can Be Used For)

Concrete is everywhere. It's the second most used material in the world after water, and can be found in buildings and infrastructure in every corner of the globe. Scientists at Aarhus University in Denmark recently published a study that could reshape the way that we think about concrete, having pioneered a method to turn the material into a means of energy storage using microbes. The research, which was published in Cell Reports Physical Science, mixed Shewanella oneidensis bacteria into concrete to create a biohybrid material that can store electricity.

The bacteria build biofilms inside the concrete that store the electricity, turning each cement block into a supercapacitor. The blocks function similarly to a battery, storing energy until it is needed. However, unlike a battery, the bacteria-infused concrete has the ability to regenerate its storage capacity. Rather than irreversibly degrading over time like the current generation of batteries do, researchers found that injecting the new concrete with nutrients allows the bacteria to regain up to 80% of its storage abilities.

In an Aarhus University press release, Qi Luo, one of the authors of the study, said the researchers "envision this technology being integrated into real buildings, in walls, foundations, or bridges, where it can support renewable energy sources like solar panels by providing local energy storage." Homeowners with solar panels currently have to install a home battery to store charge, but with the new concrete, some of the storage capacity could potentially come from the concrete used in the home's construction.