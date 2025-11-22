Which Engine Powered The RAM TRX & How Much HP Did It Have?

Is it possible for a vehicle that was discontinued less than two years ago to already be known as a classic? Maybe not in the literal sense, but the 2024 discontinuation of the Ram 1500 TRX pickup has left a gaping hole in Ram's enthusiast pickup lineup — with used models naturally being highly sought after on the used market. There are many reasons why the TRX was such a big deal for fans of Mopar performance and off-road trucks alike, but the biggest reason was the engine under the hood.

The 2021 to 2024 Ram TRX was powered by the same 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 that made the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger Hellcat into modern muscle car legends. In the Ram TRX, the engine made 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, with the slight discrepancy in horsepower compared to the Dodge cars explained by the Ram's longer exhaust system.

Rather than sending power to the rear wheels, like the Challenger and Charger, the TRX was a serious, off-road capable pickup with standard four-wheel-drive and lots of trail and desert-ready upgrades. Despite the Ram TRX's massive size and weight, the Hellcat engine elevated the TRX to a new level of pickup truck performance — at least by internal combustion standards — with 0-60 times under four seconds and quarter-mile ETs in the low twelve-second range.