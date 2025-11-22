YouTuber Finds A Chevy In A Field – It's An Ultra-Rare Government Ride

One thing that younger car enthusiasts might not fully appreciate is the sheer number of body styles Detroit's automakers offered in the 1950s and 1960s — all based on the same model. In most cases, you could take your pick of base vehicle and purchase it in one of several forms, ranging from a loaded up, wood-paneled family station wagon to a two-door convertible, and everything in between. Two-door cars were often sold as hardtop coupes or pillared sedans, as were four-door models. In some cases, you could even get two-door station wagons.

And that's what brings us to a fascinating and rare relic that an automotive YouTuber recently pulled out of a North Dakota field. It's a 1960 Chevrolet, but not a more common '60s Chevy, like an Impala with all the performance options or a high-dollar drop top. It's a very rare, strangely optioned Biscayne that served as some sort of government fleet vehicle back in the '60s.

What makes this particular model so unusual? It's a two-door station wagon with side windows but no rear seat, making it a unique hybrid of not one, but two different models that have nearly vanished from American highways and car lineups. Let's take a closer look at this rare find and see what might be in store for it.