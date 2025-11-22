This Homemade Drone Can Theoretically Fly Forever

Drones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, and there are so many types, it's truly remarkable. One niche in the drone market involves long-runtime drones, which appeal to all sorts of industries, be they military or commercial. Putting a drone into the sky and not having to worry about landing or refueling it in any way offers an ability most drones lack. Even the biggest and most technologically advanced military drones like the RQ-4 Global Hawk cannot stay airborne forever.

Regardless, plenty of people are working hard to make ultra-long-runtime drones a reality, including Mike and Luke Bell, the inventors of the world's fastest quadcopter. The father-son duo has created a multi-rotor aircraft that has no battery and is instead powered by a large array of solar panels. Theoretically, it could fly forever... or so long as it flies with the sun on its back. The interesting thing about this drone isn't its solar-powered nature; it's the lack of batteries.

Typically, solar energy is collected and stored in some kind of battery for use when there's no direct sunlight overhead. Batteries are heavy, and the Bells wanted to create something different that wasn't hindered by the extra weight. They ended up building a 100% solar-powered-drone that flies, making it more of a proof-of-concept project than something with commercial applications. That's impressive for hobbyists who work as aerial videographers and photographers. Further innovations could see somewhat similar devices take to the skies in the future.