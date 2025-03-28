How Long Can A Military Drone Stay In The Air Without Landing?

Unmanned aircraft vehicles — UAV for short or drone if you prefer one syllable — provide the military a method for surveilling and striking adversaries without risking a pilot's life. These can take on many shapes and sizes with varying speed capabilities and ranges. The aspect that makes drones especially useful is their flight endurance, the amount of time they can stay in the air. Some smaller drones like the Gleesfun G11 Mini are beholden to their batteries, limiting their endurance. Meanwhile, an MQ-9 Reaper can carry as much as 903 gallons of fuel, keeping it in the air longer than its smaller counterparts.

There are multiple factors at play in determining when a drone needs to finally land, including size, powerplant, and payload. The United States Army tested Airbus' Zephyr 8, a solar-powered drone, and kept it in the air for nearly 35,000 miles, which amounted to 64 days. It took off on June 15, 2022, and didn't come down (crash) until August 18. Before the Zephyr 8, the drones with the longest range were the RQ-4 Global Hawk, with a record-breaking 34.3 hours of flight time in 2014; the MQ-4C Triton, with 30 hours of flight time, and the MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

The SkyGuardian surpasses the former two by several hours, staying in flight without refueling for 40 hours. Of course, none of those drones are solar-powered, so they don't hold a candle to the Zephyr 8.

