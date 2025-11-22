Yukon Vs Husky 9 Drawer Tool Chest: Which Is Better, According To Users?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the power tools you stow away in your home garage, workshop, or utility room, how you store them can be every bit as important as what you have on hand. After all, that storage chest or cabinet is not only responsible for maintaining the general condition of the tools inside, but also the ease of which you can access the devices when you're working. These days, there are, of course, dozens of tool chests and cabinets to choose from, with most of the major tool manufacturers producing some sort of storage option.

That includes both Husky and Yukon, with each faction currently marketing a nine-drawer mobile storage cabinet that look distinctly similar in style, size, and function. The cabinets are not, however, in the same ballpark when it comes to sticker price, with the Husky storage unit selling for $498 and the Yukon listed at $359.99. The Husky does offer a few notable upgrades over the Yukon, though, chiming in at 52 inches in length and boasting an attached power strip that includes two USB ports. As for the Yukon, the power-stripless chest stretches 46 inches in length.

Apart from those differences, the Husky also earns an edge in weight capacity, boasting 1,500 pounds to the Yukon's 1,200 pounds. When it comes to head-to-head comparisons, however, such stats aren't always of the make-or-break variety, as first-hand reports from customers are often just as prized by consumers. Here's what customers are saying about the storage cabinets.