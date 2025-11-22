4 DeWalt Tools That Are Better Than Milwaukee (According To Users)

If you ask any tradesperson to name the most heated power tool rivalry, they won't say Bosch vs. Makita. They'll go: "Yellow or Red?", in other words, DeWalt or Milwaukee, which is pretty much the jobsite equivalent of Ford versus Chevy, Coke versus Pepsi, Ronaldo versus Messi... You know, those debates that have been going on for decades. And if you've ever spent a Saturday scrolling r/Tools and similar forums or meandering around the tool aisle, then you know how quickly things can get personal, despite both being among the best power tool brands out there.

The thing is, however, brand loyalty only goes so far when you're 10 hours into a framing job or halfway through a cabinet install and your battery dies. It's at this point that the chatter fades and the reality about a tool's feel and ability to finish the job without fuss starts to show. Talk to mechanics, carpenters, and other people who actually earn a living with their tools, and you'll notice a pattern start to appear. Despite the hubbub, a handful of DeWalt tools keep coming up, often in discussions that start with, "I used to run all Milwaukee, but [...]"

Brand worship isn't the issue here; just results. Going into the next sections, you'll see what actual users have to say about the DeWalt tools that outperform their worthy opponents from the Milwaukee camp. Let's jump right into it already, shall we?