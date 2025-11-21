How Electric Companies Are Trying To Squeeze More Cash Out Of Solar Users

In fall 2025, Puerto Rico's LUMA Energy announced that it will charge customers that have already installed solar panels an additional $300 fee if those homes are connected to its grid. The company said that the fee, which will net them over $50 million, will pay for what it called a technical interconnection study to ensure that its system remains stable.

Meanwhile, Arizona Public Service tacked on a $2 to $3 fee every month for all solar customers. While this only amounts to about $36 per year, it's an additional fee that non-solar customers are not paying. That being said, the fee is intended to pay for costs that are associated solely with solar customers, and this small fee is unlikely to dissuade many from making the switch to solar. On the other hand, in Nevada, solar customers will pay a new fee beginning in April 2026. All NV Energy customers will actually pay the $18.50 charge, which is a daily demand cost. Typically, when solar customers have excess energy, it can earn them credits that offset costs. However, this fee is fixed and cannot be offset through net metering, which some argue disincentivizes solar usage.

In Idaho, one electric company called Idaho Power initially proposed lowering compensation rates for solar users by 60%. However, this move was decried during a public comment period and the company eventually settled by cutting metering rates by 31%. Nevertheless, these examples show that electric companies are trying to squeeze more cash out of solar users in various regions.