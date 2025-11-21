Crucial NASA Antenna Damaged With No Timeline For Repairs

When the general public thinks about NASA, they likely think about space shuttles, rockets, satellites, and the International Space Station in Earth's lower orbit. Despite NASA's future without the ISS, it still needs to communicate with people and equipment it sends to space, and the agency relies on antennas on the ground to do so.

However, one of NASA's largest antennas – dubbed the Mars Antenna since 1966, but officially designated the DSS-14 — in its Goldstone, California, Deep Space Network (DSN) suffered significant damage when it over-rotated in September 2025. According to SpaceNews, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said this caused "stress on the cabling and piping in the center of the structure," and that "hoses from the antenna's fire suppression system also were damaged, resulting in flooding that was quickly mitigated."

The United States government's shutdown on October 1, 2025, has made it difficult for engineers and administrators at JPL to coordinate with NASA to get DSS-14 up and running. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the antenna is still out of commission, and neither JPL nor NASA knows when it will be back in working order. DSS-14 being down could pose a problem for next year's 10-day Artemis II mission, as the previous Artemis mission that orbited the moon relied on a DSN for support.