If you look up at just the right time, you may be able to see the International Space Station (ISS) shooting across the sky at 17,000 miles per hour. It's quite a sight, and the ISS celebrated 25 years of sustained human presence there on November 2, 2025. However, NASA is making plans for its retirement as space travel and exploration increasingly moves into the private sector.

The ISS recently made headlines when two astronauts spent nine months there on what was planned to have been a week-long mission. Its history dates back to the mid-1980s, when President Ronald Reagan approved the project. Afterward, the ISS was designed and constructed in an international partnership between the U.S., Canada, Japan, Europe, and Russia. According to NASA, the station was assembled in space like a "Lego set" and is the biggest human-made object to ever orbit our planet. In 2000, just days before Florida started recounting votes to determine if Al Gore or George W. Bush would win the election, NASA's Expedition 1 brought the first permanent crew members to the ISS, which was still under construction.

There are typically seven astronauts onboard conducting hundreds of experiments at a time. This orbiting lab presents a unique opportunity for science, allowing researchers to conduct long-term experiments in space. However, its time is coming to an end, and NASA plans to deorbit the space station by the end of 2030.