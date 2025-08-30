What Happens To The International Space Station Every 90 Minutes?

According to NASA, the International Space Station makes one complete revolution around Earth every 90 minutes. It does this by moving at five miles per second, or 17,000 mph. That's so fast that the ISS orbits Earth 16 times a day, and the crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets. In the span of an Earth day, the ISS will travel a distance about the same as going from Earth to the Moon and back.

The ISS is not only fast, it's huge compared to everything else humans have put into space. While the Hubble Telescope is roughly the size of a school bus, the ISS can be put in terms of a football field. NASA says the end-to-end length of the ISS is 356 feet, or three feet shy of a football field in the U.S., including end zones, but the pressurized section is about the size of a Boeing 747 cabin. The whole station has a mass of 925,335 pounds.

All of this moves in orbit, and sometimes, it has to change orbits. The ISS circles the Earth in an orbit that is somewhere between 200-250 nautical miles above the Earth's surface. The figure changes because the orbit is not a perfect circle. The ISS is not in a powered orbit and doesn't have rockets constantly firing to keep it in orbit, so the ISS is slowly falling toward Earth and occasionally needs a boost to maintain its orbit.