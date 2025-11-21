Wrangle Your Ugly TV Cables With This Easy DIY Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest downsides to electronics is the abundance of cables that come with them. Dealing with a rat's nest of tangled power cords, HDMI, and ethernet cables isn't anyone's idea of a good time, but leaving them unattended can make even an otherwise high-end entertainment center look messy and uncoordinated. Loose PC gaming setup cables under a desk don't just look bad, either. They can accidentally be stepped on or ripped out of their sockets. Worse yet, those who have pets and small children may very well be leaving them exposed to gnawing teeth, causing a safety hazard.

There are a few different ways you can organize your cables. Plastic cable-concealing tracks and cleverly placed clips can go a long way toward cleaning things up, but a much nicer solution is to hide the cables inside the walls. A grommet plate or a collection of outlets that serve as extensions can take this even further, keeping the installation clean so you don't just have to leave a raw hole in your wall.

There are a variety of in-wall power kits that can be used to keep all your cords nice and tidy. While installing these kits can be a bit more of a project than simple covers, it's nothing that a confident DIYer with a bit of free time can't handle. You should know, however, that installing them does involve the use of power tools as you modify the wall you're seeking to hide the cables inside. Let's take a look at the different kinds available, what they include, and what the DIY installation process looks like.