This Free Android Password App Should Be One Of The First Installed On Your New Phone - Here's Why

A password manager is an essential tool for managing a digital life. Using unique passwords for each of your online accounts is one of the best things you can do to maintain digital security, since it means that the damage will be easier to contain if one account is compromised. But given how many websites require an account these days, you'd need to be some kind of genius to memorize them all. With a password manager, you don't have to worry. Your passwords are simply saved as you create them, and the only thing you need to memorize is the password for your password manager.

For hackers, breaching your password manager is like striking oil. That's why choosing the right one is essential. After using Google Password Manager for years, and then Microsoft Password Manager when I fell in love with the Edge browser, I finally made the leap to Proton Pass just last week after trying the company's VPN and loving it. Those other tools were decent, and I never experienced a security breach on account of using them, but I feel more peace of mind with Proton, and it's the password manager that I'll be installing on all of my devices going forward. In fact, it's one of the best free apps to install on any new Android phone or iPhone.