Here's Every Google Home Speaker Getting Gemini AI

Until now, Google Home has been a smart home system with Google Assistant at its center. It was simple and reliable, but also fussy. You needed exact keyphrases, and memorizing them could feel akin to studying wizard spells. Assistant was built using an older kind of AI known as machine learning. Now, with the rise of generative AI, Google is replacing the trusty tool with Gemini, its own multimodal AI.

Google has fully refreshed the Google Home ecosystem with a Gemini update that introduces the AI model to all of your home's smart devices. We tested the Google Home Gemini update, and it's a mixed bag, but the AI controls are powerful. Gemini will also make its way to smart speakers, and many users were initially worried they'd need to buy new hardware to keep their smart homes running. However, Google put those fears to rest when it announced that it would push the Gemini update not only to the newest Google Home Speaker announced alongside the system refresh, but also to the vast majority of products released in the past decade.

If you're wondering whether your speakers are eligible for this major update, we've rounded up the entire list of devices it will land on. Google is rolling the update out in batches, so don't stress if you haven't received it yet. And if you're one of the many people who're not so thrilled with having generative AI shoved into your tech, we've also got tips on how to avoid Gemini in your smart home — at least for the time being.