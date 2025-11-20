Passenger Cars Could Be Making A Big Comeback At GM
A recent announcement from General Motors, as reported by GM Authority, points to the fact that GM is developing "multiple variants" of a brand-new passenger car. These vehicles will be built on the rear-/all-wheel drive Alpha 2-2 platform, which is the advanced next-gen version of the Alpha 2 platform. Alpha 2 provided the underpinnings of the current Cadillac CT5, the discontinued Cadillac CT4, and the late, lamented sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, which might or might not be gone for good. While GM has committed to building the next generation of the Cadillac CT5 on the Alpha 2-2 platform, GM Authority's sources have claimed that the U.S. will be getting another vehicle built using the same underpinnings.
This has unleashed a great deal of speculation as to what GM might be producing alongside the Cadillac CT5, since the automaker has said nothing about it so far. GM Authority has identified several possible candidates — a sedan badged as a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala; a seventh-generation of the Camaro, produced in both convertible and coupe versions; a two-door version of the CT5 produced as a coupe and a convertible; or possibly even a four-door version of the Camaro. Other observers support the notion that it is likely either a new Chevrolet or a Cadillac, while some are hoping for a Chevy Malibu SS.
GM's potential return to passenger cars
The readjustment of the U.S. market following the elimination of EV tax credits and delayed emission regulations is in process. The industry has realized that ICE vehicles and hybrids will be a part of the scene for the foreseeable future, and GM looks to be accepting this new reality by providing products that consumers are likely to buy in sufficient quantities to make them profitable.
The new vehicle on the Alpha 2-2 platform, whether it is released as a Chevrolet or a Cadillac, might even see GM return to the world of sedans, a market that automakers like Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai have been very happy to serve. At this point, though, the world is just guessing what the platform-mate of the next generation of the Cadillac CT5, which our review praised for its engine but not its fit and finish, will be.
Whatever comes down the production line along with the new Cadillac CT5, it is a good sign that General Motors seems to have realized that customers still want to purchase passenger cars. Passenger vehicles, including sedans, are still a versatile and viable choice for many of today's buyers at a wide variety of price points. The proof of this has been demonstrated by the Toyota Camry, which sold more than 300,000 units in 2024.