Passenger Cars Could Be Making A Big Comeback At GM

The readjustment of the U.S. market following the elimination of EV tax credits and delayed emission regulations is in process. The industry has realized that ICE vehicles and hybrids will be a part of the scene for the foreseeable future, and GM looks to be accepting this new reality by providing products that consumers are likely to buy in sufficient quantities to make them profitable.

The new vehicle on the Alpha 2-2 platform, whether it is released as a Chevrolet or a Cadillac, might even see GM return to the world of sedans, a market that automakers like Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai have been very happy to serve. At this point, though, the world is just guessing what the platform-mate of the next generation of the Cadillac CT5, which our review praised for its engine but not its fit and finish, will be.

Whatever comes down the production line along with the new Cadillac CT5, it is a good sign that General Motors seems to have realized that customers still want to purchase passenger cars. Passenger vehicles, including sedans, are still a versatile and viable choice for many of today's buyers at a wide variety of price points. The proof of this has been demonstrated by the Toyota Camry, which sold more than 300,000 units in 2024.