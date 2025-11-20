Buying A Refurbished Catalytic Converter? Here's What Could Go Wrong

Catalytic converters are an essential part of a road car's exhaust system, converting noxious emissions into more environmentally friendly gases. Unfortunately, while they're useful, they aren't infallible. For one, they're often stolen from exhausts. Even if they're not, catalytic converters can go wrong, not least because they're constantly subjected to the wear and tear inherent to running a car every day. So what happens if your catalytic converter falls apart? One solution is to spring for a refurbished unit, particularly useful if you're on a budget or if your car doesn't have new parts available.

There's nothing wrong with buying refurbished parts, catalytic converters included, provided they're refurbished correctly. And therein lies the issue: sometimes it simply isn't refurbished correctly. Catalytic converters can be damaged by road abuse, corrosion, or general mileage, and the various baffles and failure points in a converter mean that it's possible to inherit one that already has unresolved issues, further detracting from its service life.

Additionally, engine issues can cause a catalytic converter to fail, and not addressing them will simply cause a replacement catalytic converter to go bad, be it new or refurbished. Moreover, a refurbished unit likely won't cope with engine faults as well, either, due to the miles already put on it and those stress points being weaker. So what specific issues should you look out for, and are there ways of preventing this? Let's discuss.