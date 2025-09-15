How Long Do Catalytic Converters Typically Last, And Can You Extend Their Lifespan?

Many issues with the engine and its associated systems can wear on the converter. For instance, if the air and fuel mixture is overly saturated with air, it will burn the fuel within the converter. An exhaust leak could also cause excessive burning, while engine misfires will send unburned fuel directly into the converter, where it could cause the same issues. If they are left unchecked for long, they can even melt the converter.

Two major causes of premature converter failures are sintering and contamination, where constant heating and cooling cycles paired with lead, calcium, phosphorus, and sulfur from oil or fuel, slowly erode the area around the converter. A study by Hakan Kaleli at ResearchGate has shown amounts of predominantly phosphorus, sulfur, and zinc deposited on the catalyst and that such deposits are found to shorten the converter's life. Owners should use the manufacturer's recommended oils, high-quality fuel, and repair any oil or fuel leaks that may arise in the future to prevent sintering and contamination from prematurely wearing out the converter.

Cleaning the catalytic converter can also help to prolong its lifespan, while avoiding short trips can also help with combating corrosion. Lastly, it's also important to make sure your cooling system is airtight so it does not let coolant make its way into the converter. If something like this happens, it could destroy the converter in a matter of weeks.