Does Ace Hardware Price Match? Here's What You Need To Know

One example of an affiliate with a clear and generous policy is Rocky's Ace Hardware, an East Coast chain of Ace stores. Rocky's advertises a full price match guarantee on its site that promises to match a lower competitor price on identical items. Rocky's will match any competitor's price on the same brand and model, whether the competitor's price is advertised or not. The item must be new, in stock, not a limited quantity, and available to the general public at a local retail store. Rocky's will even refund the difference for up to 30 days after the purchase if you hold onto your original Rocky's receipt.

However, this policy is not universal. Some other Ace affiliates follow much stricter rules or do not match competitor pricing at all. Westlake Ace Hardware (a large multi-region chain with locations across the Midwest, East Coast, West Coast and the South) does not publicly list a competitor price match guarantee on its site. I called my local Westlake store, and they confirmed that they only match prices listed on Ace's own website, not prices from competing stores.

For shoppers who want the best deal (not to mention the best information about price matching at Ace), the most dependable choice is to call ahead. Because Ace Hardware stores operate independently, employees at your store of choice can let you know if they'll match competitor prices, match their website only, or offer no price matching at all.